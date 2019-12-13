You can help, too, at the armory Friday evening and Saturday morning.

A December tradition involving Highland School sixth-graders, Crookston’s two grocery stores and a spirit of giving commenced once again on Thursday, Dec. 12, when students, using funds they raised and contributed, along with a donation from the Highland Parent-Teacher Organization, bought food and other items for the Crookston Community Christmas Baskets.

The sixth-graders, pushing carts, went up and down the aisles of Hugo’s Family Marketplace and Walmart in search of ways to get the most bang for their buck.

Their teachers are Marcia Scholler, Dan Halland, Kris Stegman and Dixie Sele.

It’s all part of a massive effort that you are invited to be involved in. It culminates Friday evening, Dec. 13 at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Beginning at 6 p.m., volunteers will fill the baskets, and volunteers will deliver them to local families in need on Saturday, Dec. 14. The delivery effort will get underway at 8:30 a.m.