Rafael Carmona Jr. of St. James, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday morning for fourth-degree assault, spitting on a police officer.

Committing to the department of corrections will stay for three years. Carmona will then serve three years of supervised probation, 45 days of local confinement, 40 hours of service, and pay a $500 fine. With credit for time served and work release, Carmona will serve 11 days in local confinement.

Watonwan County Attorney Steve Linde stated jail time was appropriate for spitting on an officer.

"His attitude about this is BS," said Linde. "I don't think he's taking responsibility."

Public Defender Andrew Hoaglund said Carmona spitting on the officer was a bad idea.

"But on his own, he's been doing well," said Hoaglund. "He's here for sentencing, and he'll be attending classes to learn how to deal with problems."

In October, Carmona was charged with 1. felony domestic assault by strangulation, 2. felony fourth-degree assault for spitting on an officer, 3. misdemeanor domestic assault, and 4. misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, inflict or attempt bodily harm. The court dismissed counts one, three and four on Tuesday morning.

The initial incident happened on October 11, 2019. St. James Officer Eric Wagman was dispatched to [an apartment complex] in St. James, about a domestic situation. When he arrived, Carmona was yelling about being assaulted first.

After investigating, Officer Wagman learned Carmona had been lying in bed when his girlfriend, Victim 1, started to yell at him. After the situation escalated, Victim 1 hit Carmona. Carmona then hit Victim 1 up to three times, according to Carmona. Victim 1 said she wanted him to leave, and he came after her. He yelled and punched her in the face. He then pushed her over the couch and started choking her. Victim 1 started feeling light-headed, suffocated, and she felt her esophagus getting tighter. Victim 1 hit Carmona to get him off her.

Victim 2, Victim 1's mother, came into the apartment. Carmona became angry again and pushed Victim 1 against the wall before choking her again. Victim 2 separated the two and told Carmona he needed to leave. Carmona pushed Victim 2 and left.

Carmona was arrested. After he was seated in the back of the squad car, he spat at Watonwan County Chief Deputy Mark Slater, who had arrived on scene to assist. The spit struck Chief Slater in the chest.