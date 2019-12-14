The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has published the Redwood County groundwater atlas. This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution and expands on the geologic atlas previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate water supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well head protection for public water supply and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available online and in printed form:

• Online – Redwood County Groundwater Atlas. The Web page includes geographic information system (GIS) files and PDFs of the report and maps. The GIS folder includes GIS files and associated metadata and an ArcMap file that displays the data as shown on the published maps. It includes hyperlinks to image files of the published cross sections. For the geologic atlas and other completed counties, consult the county atlas status list.

• Paper copies – To purchase the groundwater atlas, call Minnesota Geological Survey at (612) 626-2969.

Partial funding for this project was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Clean Water Fund.

For more information on the groundwater atlas program, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us.

