It was a nice start to the season for the Redwood Valley wrestlers, as they earned a third-place finish Dec. 7 at the St. James invitational.

The Cardinals were third behind Jackson County Central and champion Marshall in the eight-team event.

State-ranked Kaleb Haase had a dominant tournament on the way to the title at heavyweight. He earned a second period fall in the quarterfinals, won again by first-period fall over Alex Sullivan of LCWM and then earned a third period fall over Jackson Vierstraete of Marshall in the championship.

Junior Carter Brandt had a nice afternoon at 106 pounds, finishing in second place with a 2-1 record. He earned a 36 second fall in the quarterfinals, topped Nolan Ambrose of JCC by a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals and would lose a tough 3-1 decision to Brett Regnier of Marshall in the championship match.

Third-place finishes went to Lincoln Ourada (113), Andy Fischer (182) and Adam Bommersbach (195). Ourada went 3-1 with a pair of falls, Fischer went 1-2 with a fall and Bommersbach went 2-1 with a pair of falls.

Damico Arredondo (120) and Matt Zeug (152) earned fourth-place finishes. Arredondo went 2-2 with a pair of falls and Zeug went 2-2.

The Cards travelled to Fairmont Dec. 10 and dropped a pair of duals with Waseca (45-34) and Fairmont-MCW (67-12). The banged up Cards had to surrender six forfeits in the loss to Waseca (in a match that had seven forfeits out of 14 weight classes).

Austin Altmann (170), Fischer (182), Bommersbach (195) and Haase (Hwt.) all won by fall. Brandt was a 13-4 major decision winner at 106, and Austin Ourada (132) won by forfeit.

In the loss to the state-ranked Red Bulls, Fischer earned a fall at 182 and Haase improved to 5-0 with five falls with a pin at heavyweight.