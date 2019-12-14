What is the City of Sleepy Eye’s Snow Emergency Policy?

It depends on where you are parked. There are two parts to the policy, one for the downtown area and another for the residential area.

•Downtown area is the following:

2nd Avenue SE/NE from Walnut St. to Oak St.

1st Avenue from Walnut St. to Oak St.

2nd Avenue SW/NW from Walnut St. to the railroad tracks.

Highway 14 (Main Street) from 3rd Avenue E to Highway 4.

Oak St. from 3rd Avenue NE to 2nd Avenue NW.

•Residential is the remaining city streets.

What do I need to do if parked in the downtown area?

When a snow emergency has been declared you will have two hours to move vehicle(s) to off-street parking or to park outside the downtown area. For example: If a snow emergency is called at 10 p.m., you will have until midnight to move the vehicle(s).

If you move your vehicle to a residential area, then please see what you need to do for parking in a residential area when a snow emergency has been declared.

Do not move your vehicle to private lots or business lots without permission.

If not moved, vehicle(s) are subject to ticket and/or tow.

What do I need to do if parked in a residential area?

We ask that you move your vehicle(s) to off-street parking. This is not a requirement.

You will have 24 hours to move vehicle(s) if you have been plowed around.

Vehicle(s) need to be moved to a cleared/cleaned area and cannot be re-parked in the same spot until it is cleared/cleaned.

There will be times this might take several days to happened, just depending on when the snow fall occurred and when the snow emergency has been declared.

Sufficient room needs to be left for that area to be cleared/cleaned.

The best thing to do after moving your vehicle, and until area is cleared/cleaned, is to move to off-street parking, park on the opposite side of the street, or leave sufficient room between the new parked area and where the snow needs to be cleared/cleaned. Remember they are using large equipment and they may need more room then you may think.

If you haven’t moved, or moved to a cleared/cleaned area, the vehicle(s) are subject to a ticket and/or tow.

First ticket - 24 hours after declaring snow emergency. After 48 hours - second ticket and a tow notice will be placed on vehicle. At 96 hours (48 hours after tow notice) vehicle will be towed.

Tow bill and both citations need to be paid prior to releasing the vehicle.

How do I know when a snow emergency has been declared?

•City of Sleepy Eye’s website;

•City of Sleepy Eye’s Facebook page;

•Get signed up for Nixle to receive text messages and/or emails instantly.

How do I get signed up for Nixle messages?

Sign up at nixle.com

Sign up via cell phone by starting a new text message. Enter 888777 for the number (recipient); Enter City of Sleepy Eye’s zip code, 56085, in the message box and press send. You will get an auto reply and will received instructions on how to un-subscribe.

Text message and data rates may apply.