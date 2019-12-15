On Thursday evening, St. James band students performed in front of a full Event Center to officially kick off the winter concert season.

Students from 6th-12th grade performed a variety of Christmas songs in different styles. Songs ranged from popular Christmas and holiday-themed tunes to the lesser-known ditties.

Each of the bands was directed by Karen Lahti.

Check out the full photo gallery of the event on the St. James Plaindealer website.

7th and 8th Grade Band:

Welcome Christmas, Holiday Bobsled Run, Jingle Bell Rock, Air Force One

Jazz Unlimited:

God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen

Santa's In Town (solos: Gabriela Trapero, Emma Anderson, and Luci Kulseth)

Mary, Did You Know (solo: Briar Lenz)

You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch (solos: Briar Lenz, Mason Dannhoff)

Clarinet Ensemble:

The First Noel

6th Grade Band:

Jingle Bells

The Dreidel Song

Kwanzaa Celebration

Nicholas Variations

Junior Jazz Bands:

Silent Night (solos: Devon Olson, Jasmine Contreras, and Angel Perez

Sugar Plum Swing (solo: Maya Kulseth)

Hooked on Holidays (solo: McKenzie Lang)

Trumpet Ensemble:

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Saxophone Ensemble:

Frosty the Snowman (accompanied by Glennda Hedlund, piano; Emma Anderson, bass guitar; and Mya Hanson, drum set)

Concert band:

Riu, Riu, Chiu

Do You Hear What I Hear

The Nutcracker Suite

Fantasy on Huron Carol (solos: Nick Brey, Angela Manriquez, Emma Zender, and Luci Kulseth)