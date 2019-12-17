On Saturday morning, the St. James fire department held its annual Shop With A Hero event.

Local families who looking to stretch their Christmas budget were welcomed to the firehouse for breakfast before taking to the streets and stores of St. James.

A total of 16 kids from nine families were able to join the fire department, EMS, or police members for holiday shopping. Kids were taken to Lewis Drug, Fleet & Farm, and Collage Saint James, among other local establishments, all of which gave discounts and free items to the kids.

Families were also given turkey, ham, and all the fixings to take home and cook.

The chili feed this Friday at the Legion helps fund the Shop With A Hero event.

Tony Downs Food, Smithfield Foods, and Pioneer Bank all donated money to help fund Shop With A Hero.