Susan “Sue” Thompson, of Maynard, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at Maynard Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Beverly Crute officiating.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Susan Lucille Thompson was born July 5, 1948, and grew up in Maynard with her parents, Frank and Ruth (Vanstrom) Thompson, and her brother Paul. She was baptized and confirmed at First Presbyterian Church in Maynard. Sue attended and graduated from Maynard High School in 1966, and went on to Moorhead State pursuing a degree in education. After graduation from Moorhead State in 1970 she went to teach in Park Rapids. Sue spent two years as a school teacher, but eventually ended up as a librarian for over 40 years, which she loved.

Sue was very involved in her church, and volunteered to be part of almost anything. She was a Head Election Judge for the city of Maynard and actually worked in the previous election in November. Sue was a part of the Green Feather Whist Club which her mother spent many years in before her. She had a love for the holidays and would decorate accordingly for each one. Sue enjoyed reading, stamping, spending time with her cats, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her brother, Paul (and Kari) Thompson, of Spicer; niece, Julie Ford (and Jay Pottala), of Sioux Falls, S.D.; nephews, Scott (and Connie) Thompson, of Willmar, and Matt (and Angela) Thompson, of Cold Spring; eight great and three great-great nieces and nephews; and extended family and numerous friends.

Preceding her in death were parents; and nephew, Robbie Thompson.