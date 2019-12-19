Kevin Buchwitz died in the fire.

Authorities have identified the person who died in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says 55-year-old Kevin Buchwitz died of smoke inhalation in the fire in Hibbing early Tuesday.

Multiple fire departments responded to the house engulfed in flames shortly after midnight.

Officials say the victim was found dead in the house once firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office is assisting local investigators who are searching for the cause of the fire.



