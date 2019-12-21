The St. James Roundhouse Model Railroad Club is working on a special project, designed to bring longtime residents back to their younger days.

Since Railroad Days over the summer, the Roundhouse Model Railroad Club has started to craft their own scaled-down version of St. James. The club has spent the last four years laying down the track for the mini-St. James.

The first work to be designed is a model for an old ice house and train platform, which was south of the current building depot. Also in the plans are a pair of elevators that used to be in St. James, including one with a castle-like top to give the display a "generic feel of what it was like in the 1950s," said Roundhouse Club member Bill Nelson.

With the help of the St. James Historical Society, the club has been able to get photos of old St. James to gauge what the former buildings looked like.

The Roundhouse Model Railroad Club hopes to add more to their St. James display in the future. Also in the plans is the area near Creative Touch.

In addition to the St. James Area, scenes from a city and rural countryside are also present.