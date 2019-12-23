The application deadline for Individual Artist Grants for $1,500 from the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is January 15, 2020. This is the only deadline each year. Applications are being accepted in our seven-county service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties in Minnesota. Individual artist grants are awarded to individuals in our region in performing, visual, media and creative writing arts. To be eligible you must be out of high school and at least 18 years of age. College tuition is not an eligible expense.



What is a typical project?

Often, grant proposals are to buy items that directly relate to your art like upgrading an instrument or replacing worn out visual art equipment.

Sometimes proposals are to attend a workshop that is important for your artistic growth then create a new body of work as a result of that learning. Some grants are to allow artists to create a new body of work, then promote and showcase the result.



What is hard to get funded?

It is difficult to receive funding for items that are part of daily life like computers, printers, cameras, cell phones, etc. It is also difficult to receive funding to travel to destinations for art training that have the appearance of a vacation. It is difficult to receive funds to start a new arts medium since you must show work within the medium you are applying.

Can I pay myself while I work on my project?

Yes, the McKnight Foundation encourages established artists to be able to use grant funds to pay themselves to work on the project. If awarded a grant, however, careful tracking needs to occur on the form provided. If awarded, all receipts for expenses need to accompany the final report or full or partial funding will be returned including the completed time tracking form.

Please contact Mara with questions at director@nwartscouncil.org or 218-745-9111.

Support for the Individual Artist Grant program comes from the McKnight Foundation in Minneapolis which awards the NWMAC $70,000 annually to provide grants and services to artists.



Please see the McKnight page on our website under About Us that provides a summary and links to this programming. To see if you quality for this grant visit the grants link at www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org/grants.