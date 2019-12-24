The 24th Annual HomeTown Bank Holiday Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday (Dec. 27-28) at the RVHS gymnasium in Redwood Falls.

The tournament will be a homecoming for former Cardinal great Mike Felt who is the head coach for Parkers Prairie.

Felt was a standout 2,000 point scorer for the Cardinals and played collegiately at NDSU.

The Panthers are currently 4-0 and will face Benson (3-1) in semifinal action Friday (Dec. 27).

The Cardinal boys will face Sibley East (1-5) in game two as part of the annual event.

The ‘B’ teams from the schools will also compete in the RACC Fieldhouse (alternate times of varsity game).

Saturday games will take place at 11 a.m. and approximately 12:30 p.m. (championship).

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

The girls tournament has disbanded, as the Cardinals will now take part in the Willmar Holiday tournament which will take place Thursday and Friday (Dec. 26-27).