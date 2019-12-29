Crookston is in a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Monday morning with the possibility of 5-8 inches more snow, a glaze of ice and up to 45 mph wind gusts.

Polk County plows will not be back on the roads until 4 a.m. Monday, I-29 and I-94 from the Canadian border to the South Dakota border have closed, and numerous businesses and churches announced closings and cancellations. Also, the Crookston Sports Center will be closing at noon and all other activities there are cancelled.

CLOSINGS:

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, Draft's Sports Bar & Grill, Snow Sled Inn, RBJ's Restaurant, Tri-Valley's Bus will not be running, RiverView's Sunday Walk-In Clinic is closed, Crookston Inn's Farewell Party has been cancelled, Caribou Coffee at Hugo's will open late, and there are no church services in Crookston at Trinity Lutheran, Our Savior's Lutheran, First Presbyterian, Wesley United Methodist, Nexus Church, Harvest Church, Bible Baptist, Prairie Community Baptist, Church of Christ, Freedom Church, and St. Paul's Lutheran.