I see many vehicles driving down the road with ice and snow coming off of them. What is the law about clearing ice and snow from your vehicle prior to driving?

The law states that no vehicle shall be moved on a roadway, unless the load is secured to prevent any leaking, blowing, shifting or falling debris. Ice or snow that may fall from a vehicle could be considered an unsecured load.

Drivers should always take the time to remove all snow and ice from the vehicle, so it does not become a hazard on the roadway.

It is also important to always clear all frost, snow and ice from all windows so vision is not obstructed.

Drivers should always be aware of civil liability if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove snow and ice that result in property damage or injuries from a crash.

When traveling behind a vehicle with an unsecure load or ice/snow falling from it, give yourself plenty of room to avoid any obstacles that may fall off and strike your vehicle.

Pass the vehicle only if it is safe to do so.

If your vehicle is damaged and/or it crashes due to falling debris, try to get a license plate number and report it to law enforcement and your insurance company.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848, or reach him via e-mail at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.