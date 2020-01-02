A 36-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of DWI after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole early New Year’s Day. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident on County Road 113 at US Highway 2 in Mentor at approximately 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2020. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was transported to RiverView Health in Crookston via ambulance where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

The PCSO was assisted by Mentor Fire and Rescue, and County EMS.