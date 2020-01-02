The Redwood County Highway Department would like to inform the general public of the upcoming road and bridge construction project that is slated for 2020 in the Redwood area.

A bridge replacement is scheduled to take place on Redwood County CSAH 101 over the Minnesota River near old North Redwood.

The 2020 project is under contract with Duininck, Inc. with a start date of May 2020 and a completion date of November 2020.

There will be a detour in place.

The highway department is also anticipating a road construction project on CSAH 101 from the junction of Minnesota Trunk Highway 19/71 (Bridge Street) in Redwood Falls to the Minnesota River.

The project is not yet under contract.

This project will consist of a bituminous mill and overlay that will be constructed under traffic.

The public will need to anticipate delays during construction.

The project is expected to take 30 days.