As of Dec. 30, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services began providing emergency medical services (EMS), including ground medical transport and paramedic /EMT support, for Redwood Falls and the surrounding communities in southwestern Minnesota.

Community members and clinical partners can expect the same Emergency 911 response and non-emergency transfer services they have always experienced with the same paramedics and EMTs the public has come to know and trust. CentraCare currently operates emergency medical services in Willmar, Monticello, Long Prairie and Paynesville.

CentraCare EMS will be operating three rigs in the Redwood Falls region, the same number of ambulances and staff that were previously providing service to the area.

North Memorial Health Air Care will continue to operate out of the Redwood Falls municipal airport.

This transition creates a new and exciting opportunity to provide holistic care across the continuum and expands its options for providing this region’s residents with the best care possible.