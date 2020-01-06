Firearms, tools among items reported missing from home.

Crookston Police are investigating two burglaries reported Sunday evening, Jan. 5 around a half-hour apart, one at Brost Chevrolet and one at a residence on South Front Street.

At this time, CPD Chief Paul Biermaier says, it’s not believed the two incidents are related or connected.

The first report came from Brost Chevrolet, located at 1600 University Avenue, at approximately 7:45 p.m. It appeared entry was gained to the building, as damage to a door and pop machine was apparent, and other items inside were not as they should have been. It’s not known as of this writing if anything is missing from the vehicle dealership. Brost representatives say no one should have been in the building since Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

The second report came in at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday from 1518 South Front Street. The property owner reported leaving the home around 1:30 that afternoon and arriving home to find doors and lights not as he left them. Reported missing from the houes and garage and vehicles were firearms, tools and some personal documents.

Investigations into both incidents continue.