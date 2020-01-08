More than $465K has been gifted over the past five years

Representatives from eight local organizations/initiatives Wednesday afternoon happily gathered in the Crookston High School Commons to receive the latest round of distributions from the June Shaver Endowment, which, this year, topped $100,000.

Specifically, the endowment provided $100,467 in contributions to the Crookston Care and Share, CHS Pirate Athletic Boosters, Pirate Fine Arts Boosters, CHS Healthcare Scholarship Fund, Riverview Foundation, Crookston Community Theatre, Crookston Civic Music League and CHS Drama Club.

The Drama Club will receive $4,119. The other organizations are each receiving $13,764.

Annette Hegg, trustee of the June Shaver Endowment, notes that over the past five years, the endowment has gifted more than $465,000.

See the photo of the organizations receiving their funds at crookstontimes.com and in the Jan. 13 print edition of the Times.