The Eagles girls hockey team got a nice road win against the Windom Eagles, Monday, Jan. 6.

The Eagles girls hockey team got a nice road win against the Windom Eagles, Monday, Jan. 6.

NU Eagles 4 Windom Eagles 0

The game Monday nights was a lopsided battle of two Eagles teams. The New Ulm Eagles scored four goals off 54 shots on goal. The Windom Eagles only managed five shots on goal, with none getting past goalie Ava Brennan.

Scoring for our Eagles in the first period: Molly Scheid, assisted by Jayda Hekget and Morgan Klein; Jada Rahe, assisted by Ally Steffensmeier. There was no scoring in the second period. Scoring in the third: Morgan Klein scored two goals, assisted on the first by Scheid and Steffensmeier and Steffensmeier on the second.

The Eagle girls play Marshall, in their Red Baron Arena, on Thursday, Jan. 9.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, The New Ulm Sleepy Eye Hockey association hosts a NUSE Hockey Day at the New Ulm Civic Center. The day includes youth hockey games and a varsity girls/boys doubleheader against the Minnesota River Bulldogs.