The Salvation Army of Redwood County held its annual Red Kettle campaign during the holiday season, and as a result of that event it was able to raise more than $16,000 to help local residents.

The funds raised during the annual campaign go towards helping families and individuals in crisis and have assisted residents with getting their food, transportation, housing and shelter needs met.

“On behalf of the Salvation Army of Redwood County, we would like to thank the residents of Redwood County for all your donations to the Red Kettle campaign,” said Sarah Cater, of the United Community Action Partnership.

While the campaign may be over, there are always opportunities to give to the Salvation Army.

To learn more about getting involved, call (507) 637-2187.

- Image courtesy of the Salvation Army Web site