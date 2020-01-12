Sleepy Eye's OJT (On the Job Training) business partners participated in the OJT Job Fair at the local high schools on Jan. 7.

Sleepy Eye's OJT (On the Job Training) business partners participated in the OJT Job Fair at the local high schools on Jan. 7. Students who will be juniors or seniors next school year were able to learn about OJT positions at local businesses that they might want to apply for. Over the next few months, interested students will receive training on the application and interview process, have job interviews, and find out if they will be placed in a position next year. Students earn academic credit for their OJT experience. Pictured are some sophomores at St. Mary’s High School speaking with representatives of (far left) Haala Industries and SouthPoint Financial Credit Union.