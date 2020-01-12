Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a program Jan. 20, including a performance by a youth choir.

Participants for the choir are being sought. The choir will be led by Oak Kelsey and Darwin Dyce.

The choir is for all area children ages six to 12. It will perform at the Jan. 20 evening MLK program and will also create a mural to share the legacy of MLK.

The program is entitled “Now is the Needed Time” and will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Charter Hall 201 at the university.

Practice will be held Jan. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Marshall-Lyon County Library in Marshall.

For more information, contract Dyce at (507) 476-2042.