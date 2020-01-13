Missouri River Energy Services in conjunction with the City of St. James Light Department is accepting applications for High School seniors who live in St. James for $1,000.00 scholarships.

There are two types of Scholarship opportunities:

1. $1,000.00 scholarships for 2-year or 4-year undergraduate studies in mathematics, science, electrical engineering or other engineering programs, electrical technician, etc.

2. $1,000.00 scholarship for 1-year studies to become a Power Lineworker at any eligible technical collect in the upper Midwest region.

Scholarship applications for students graduating in 2020 are available from the high school guidance counselor or available at www.mrenergy.com.

Applications must be postmarked no late than March 15, 2020.