RiverView Recovery Center invites the public to the workshop, Behavioral Health Supervision and Ethics in Leadership. The event will be held Friday, Jan. 31st from 8 am to 4:30 pm at the RiverView Home Care Building, 721 S. Minnesota St., Crookston. The cost to participate in the workshop is $49, with 6.5 continuing education units offered for social workers and licensed alcohol and drug counselors. Learning materials, snacks and coffee will be provided. Lunch will be on your own from noon to 1 pm.

Scott Nyegaard, M.S., will present on the topics of emo- tional intelligence, staff disci- pline, agency culture, success and self-care, and ethics in leadership.

Nyegaard holds a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of Walden and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Psychology from Bemidji State University. He is the CEO and Founder of Legacy Group, LLC, an agency specializing in evi- dence-based trainings.

Over his 25-year career, Nyegaard has worked large- ly with adolescent popula- tions. Much of his energy is expressed by promoting a strength-based approach in people and agencies.

From 1998-2015, Nyegaard was the treatment

director for a juvenile facility in upper Minnesota where he had oversight in all program- ming, staff recruitment and training, client treatment implementation, and budget spending.

He has trained in most areas of the U.S. and led several international trainings in Ireland, Canada, and Uganda. He has trained thousands of participants who are committed to learning evidence based programs and skills.

In 2010, Nyegaard found- ed Legacy Group, LLC. A primary purpose of this agency is to invest in people and help them fulfill their legacy. “Live the legacy you want to leave’’ is part of Legacy Group’s mission statement.

For more information and to register, call RiverView Recovery Center at 281-9511.