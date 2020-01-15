The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s.

Authorities are warning motorists about a phony law enforcement officer who is stopping drivers in northwestern Minnesota.

At least two incidents have been reported, in Clay and Becker counties. One driver reported being stopped in Hitterdal by a man who asked to see a driver's license and then told the driver to slow down. A similar incident happened to a woman driving near Lake Park. In both cases, the imposter's vehicle had flashing, multi-colored lights.

The man is described as being in his late 20s or 30s, with a beard. He's driving a white, unmarked SUV described as a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said.

Empting said drivers who are stopped by someone who won't display credentials should call 911.

"We're going to have something on us that identifies us. We're going to have markings that say 'Sheriff' and we should have a badge that's visible" Empting told KFGO Radio.





