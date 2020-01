Saturday, Jan. 11, NUSE Hockey Day was held. Pictured are all players of the NUSE Youth Hockey association.

The New Ulm Center was hopping with hockey players and fans on Saturday, Jan. 11, when NUSE Hockey Day was observed. All of the youth teams and the Eagles JV and Varsity teams played games Saturday. A silent auction, raffle and concession stand raised funds for the NUSE Youth Hockey association. All of the players — mini-mites through bantams — posed for this group photo.