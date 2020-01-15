Dorinda Femrite, 98, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Care Center Chapel in Dawson, with the Rev. Kendall Stelter officiating. Burial will at the Dawson Cemetery.

Dorinda Mae (Olson) Femrite was born in Maxwell Township, Lac qui Parle County, Dec. 8, 1921, the daughter of Hjalmer and Mable (Anderson) Olson. She attended school in Providence Valley Dist. #38 and Boyd Community Dist. #68. Dorinda worked as a waitress at the Boyd Café when she was young. She was united in marriage with Murton Femrite in Lido Beach, N.Y., May 11, 1943, while Murton was in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, they returned to Dawson and farmed the family farm until February of 1950. They moved to Minneapolis, where Murton was a machinist and then moved back to Dawson in February of 1970. They owned Dawson Recreation with Harlan Swanson, until selling it in 1974. In 1990, they moved from their home into Pleasant View Apartments in Dawson. Murton died Sept. 21, 2000.

She was active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, volunteered at the care center, and was active at the senior center. Dorinda enjoyed doing puzzles, baking, cooking and entertaining. She especially looked forward to the holidays and visits from her grandchildren.

