It was another dominating weekend for Redwood Valley’s Kaleb Haase, as he rolled to the heavyweight title at the Big South Conference meet held in Worthington.

Haase – currently ranked number one at heavyweight in the latest Class AA poll – improved to 24-0 overall on the season with a fall in the quarterfinals over Everardo Hernandez of F/MCW, a technical fall over Colby Wenninger of New Ulm Area in the semifinals and a fall over second-seeded Jacob Hertzog of Waseca early in the second period of the championship match.

It was the third straight Big South Conference title for senior Haase who has dominated his way to the number one ranking in Class AA.

Junior Carter Brandt also put together a strong effort, finishing second at 106 pounds to improve to 19-6 overall.

Brandt was a 6-0 winner over Cooper Steuber of F/MCW in the quarterfinals and then upset second seed Brett Regnier of Marshall 6-0 in the semifinals to reach the title match. There, he squared off with unbeaten Hudson Burnett (21-0) and would wrestle well before falling 6-4.

The Cardinals finished eighth out of 13 teams with 81.5 team points. Fairmont/MCW – ranked second in the latest Class AA team rankings – was the champion with 232 team points. Marshall – ranked sixth – was second with 174.5 team points followed by JCC (146) and Blue Earth Area (122).

Junior Jaxon Lang (9-6) earned a fourth-place finish at 145 pounds. Lang’s first match of the tournament was against second-seed Michael Connor (18-4) of St. Peter – ranked 10th in the state – and Lang would spring the upset with a 39 second fall in the first period.

In an extremely tough weight class, he would then drop a third period fall to third-seed Cale Steuber of Fairmont/MCW and fell in the third-place match to Noah Jensen (18-5) of Marshall.

Senior Andy Fischer also earned a fourth-place finish at 182 pounds. He won his first two matches by fall and a 12-1 major decision in the quarterfinals over Mason Krakow of Pipestone Area.

In the semifinals he was defeated by Nick Frank of Blue Earth Area and lost a 14-6 major decision to John Mehlhop of New Ulm in the third-place match.

Matt Zeug earned a sixth-place finish at 152, going 1-2 overall including a 6-2 loss to Micah Holmberg of Windom/ML in the fifth place match. Damico Arredondo went 1-2 at 120, Lincoln Ourada finished 1-2 at 113 and Charlie Milhausen went 0-2 at 138 pounds.

In JV action, Zac Guggisberg and Austin Ourada earned first-place titles. Max Fuhr, Dante Otto, Aidan Koplin and Lane Evans were second. Brode Lydick, Gavin Brandt, Austin Altmann, Griffin Evans, Harley Raney and Ashlyn Doering placed third and Jamen Hennen was fourth.

Earlier, the Cardinals travelled to Luverne for a triangular with Luverne and JCC and would top Luverne 55-21 but fall to JCC 54-22.

In the win over Luverne, Redwood Valley picked up forfeit wins by Brandt (106), Ourada (113), Altmann (170), Fischer (182), Adam Bommersbach (195), Evans (220) and Haase (Hwt.).

Lang was a winner by fall at 145, Zeug picked up a 17-4 major at 160 and Milhausen was an 8-5 winner at 138.

Against the Huskies, Brandt was a 16-3 major winner at 106, Haase won by fall in 54 seconds at heavyweight, Fischer won by first period fall at 182 and Zeug won by fall at 160.

Evans lost a tough 12-9 decision at 220, and Arredondo fell 6-0 at 132.

The Cardinals travel to Pipestone Jan. 16 for a triangular with Pipestone and Windom/ML.