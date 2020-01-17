Baby girl Brooklyn Ann Mickelson was delivered by Dr. Karlyn Armbruster at 12:16 a.m., Jan. 7, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Baby girl Brooklyn Ann Mickelson was delivered by Dr. Karlyn Armbruster at 12:16 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. Proud parents are Courtney and Zachary Mickelson of Springfield.

“It’s exciting to have a little bundle of joy to spoil,” said new mom Courtney.

Dad, Zachary, looks forward to all the joys of parenthood that lie ahead. “I’m excited to watch her grow and enjoy all the first things.”

The couple did not find out the sex of the baby prior to delivery, but Courtney had a feeling they were having a girl.

Both were filled with emotion to find out they now have a daughter.

“I think I cried,” said Courtney, “And I told him, ‘I told you so'.” Zachary was surprised but excited, all the same.

The couple was complimentary of the care they received at Sleepy Eye Medical Center, making a point to acknowledge the accommodating staff.

“The nurses and doctors were more than helpful,” said Zachary.

Courtney works at St. John’s Grandkids in Springfield and Zachary is employed by Schwartz Farms.

Grandparents to the new bundle are Chrissie Schmitt and Tony Erickson and Rhonda and Larry Mickelson.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center gifted the family with an assortment of gifts in celebration of Brooklyn Ann; the first baby born at SEMC in 2020. The Herald-Dispatch gave Brooklyn Ann’s family a gift subscription to the newspaper.