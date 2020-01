They'll be coming back to Crookston in March.

The 286 Sno Series hosted Round 3 of their youth snowmobile races in Crookston’s Central Park Saturday and Sunday.

Sno Series, a youth racing circuit in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota, is under the support of Christian Brothers Racing, KC Motorsports, and more, and plan for another round in Crookston on March 28 and 29, 2020.

To register, visit 286snoseries.com.