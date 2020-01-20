The Minnesota FFA Foundation and Sleepy Eye Ag. Program Boosters recently announced the presentation of the official FFA jacket to 14 members of the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter. Jacob Ladd, Jacob Ulrich, Syarrah Ulrich, Tristin Heimer, Kayla Hecht, Chloe Howe, Brooke Arneson, Destiney Figeuroa, Anna Rossbach, Cristal Joy Schmidtknecht, Taylor Lambrecht, Isaac Lendt, Emma Braulick, and Leisha Martinez have been selected to receive their own jacket.

As Minnesota FFA welcomed thousands of young people into membership, the Minnesota FFA Foundation has announced the recipients of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program. The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youth who are starting their FFA career. This is the 13th year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Futures program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences,” said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket. Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders,” says Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation partners with individuals and businesses to provide resources that promote and enhance premier leadership, personal growth and career success for Minnesota youth in Agricultural Education.