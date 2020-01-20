In the last week of January, the University of Minnesota Crookston will host a free snow sculpting activity on Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m.

Trey Everett, from UMN Crookston, and Gary Stegman will be leading the snow sculpting activity. UMN Crookston students, faculty, and staff as well as the entire Crookston Community are welcome to assist. Dress appropriately. Sculpting will take place near Kiehle Building.

While the sculpture will take much of the day, UMN Crookston will host a reveal party Friday, January 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm. Snacks, coca-cola beverages, and free game passes for the Men and Women’s Golden Eagle Basketball games will be available.

The North Dakota Klezmer Ensemble will perform in Kiehle Rotunda on Friday, January 31 to kick off the Reveal Party event. The reveal is also open to everyone.

Below is the schedule for the reveal party on January 31 - 4:00 to 8 p.m.

• 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sculpture reveal and interactivity

• 4-5:30 p.m. Kiehle Rotunda - gathering to enjoy the North Dakota Klezmer ensemble, light snacks prior to the Men and Women's BB against Southwest Minnesota State.

• 4-5:30 p.m. Games for kids in the Wellness Center

• 5:30-8:30 p.m. Men and Women's BB games in Lysaker Gymnasium.