The man whose body was found in a highway median a day after a car crash in Shakopee last week died of injuries suffered in that accident, officials said.

Ryan Hobot, 22, of Eagan, died from multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash last Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

A passerby spotted Hobot's body Thursday afternoon in the median of Highway 169.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the circumstances of Hobot's death.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps says Hobot was a member of the organization.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that former … Cadet Ryan Wesley Hobot has passed away," the organization posted on Facebook. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Cadet Hobot and his family."



