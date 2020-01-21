A Welcoming Communities Assessment Result Meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.

At the initial Welcoming Communities meeting, held in early November, people from Sleepy Eye, New Ulm, and Springfield came together to examine attitudes of welcome within various components of community — business, education, religion, law enforcement, local government, and organizations. Participants took part in one topic group and individually completed a survey after group discussion.

The University of Minnesota Extension developed the assessment to better understand the challenges and successes of both organizational and community-led efforts to be welcoming and inclusive of all residents.

Now the time has come to learn the results of those surveys.

A Welcoming Communities Assessment Result Meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and New Ulm will learn the results of community-specific input gathered through the community assessments.

At the Jan. 29 meeting attendees will consider the results and participate in the town break-out sessions to identify the most important topics that could be covered during the Welcoming Communities monthly cohort meetings.

The meeting is open to the public, including those that attended the initial meeting and those that did not attend the first meeting.

A light dinner will be provided by local business sponsors. Reserve your space by contacting Kurk Kramer at 794-5636 or eda@sleepyeye-mn.com.

Welcoming Communities is brought to you through Blue Cross Blue Shield - Healthy Connections grant and a partnership with Region Nine Development Commission, University of Minnesota Extension - Center for Community Vitality, and the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.