“Faithful Catholics are inviting all people of good will to join them to pray for conversion, truth, and justice in the Diocese of Crookston” on Saturday, January 25, according to information disseminated by a local group.

Entitled “The Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul,” the vigil will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees can come for part or all of the event.

The prayer vigil will be held on public property adjacent to the Diocese of Crookston Chancery Office at 1200 Memorial Drive. The schedule includes “joyful mysteries and “sorrowful mysteries” and “glorious mysteries,” as well as a “divine mercy chaplet.” Three periods of silent meditation will be interspersed throughout.

The Crookston Police Department has been notified of this event.

Rosaries will be provided for those without.

Lee Walski of Crookston is the contact person for this event.