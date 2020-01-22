St. Anne’s School’s FIRST Lego League team, Blujet Builders, won the regional competition Dec. 21 that was held in Alexandria. The Blujet Builders from Wabasso then moved to the sectionals at Capital Hill Magnet School in St. Paul.

Although the Blujets did not advance to the state competition, they proved to be strong competitors.

Legos have come a long way since many of us played with them as children.

Today nine St. Anne’s students in Grades 4-6 are taking Legos with their modern robotics to a new form with real-world engineering by challenging them to build Lego-based robots to complete tasks.

This team consists of nine students: Brayden Guetter, Aylah Jenniges, Alaina Kidrowski, Saulo Price, Peyton Jenniges, Anthony Ubl, Paxten Guetter, Camden Novak and Sebastian Price. Matt Novak and Amanda Guetter are the league’s two coaches who assist and coach the members of the league to tackle the real-life problem of a Lego build.

So what are the workings of a Lego League?

During the course of the competition, students are judged on four components:

•Core values

•Innovation

•Robot game

•Programming functionality

At the tournament the core values challenge requires the students to break into two teams, with one team describing a concealed Lego build to the other team who then have to visualize and build what is being described.

“There are four wheels, two small wheels in the front, two larger wheels on the back. The block above the two large wheels is purple, and the block above the two small wheels is green,” shouted Paxten Guetter during a recent Monday after school practice.

The minds and capabilities of these students is astounding as they can describe each component of a build, while also being able to methodically construct a build as well as learn computer coding to run the Lego robot.

The real goal of the core values challenge is seeing the students work together.

During the robot game competition team members put their Lego robots onto a table lined with a map course that is comprised of obstacles and challenges, such as dislodging a swing contraption with a small Lego person in it or simply navigating through a course.

The Blujet Builders not only enjoy themselves with the construction and competition, they also learn problem solving skills as well as the importance of teamwork. The functionality of the build and the robot is key to the success of the team.

Lego league competitions are no short stint, either. The regionals are held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 20 teams competing. Members range from as young as third graders up to seventh-grade and eighth grade students.

“During the regionals competition the team went through many last minute changes,” said Novak.

The team of students learn problem solving skills as well, with motivation to achieve success.

“The team learns through trial and error,” said Novak, “I’m impressed at how far they’ve come.”

At the beginning of the school year the league met once a week and then increased its meetings to twice a week beginning in November. The Lego league comprises of six core values:

• Fun

• Teamwork

• Discovery

• Impact

• Inclusion

• Innovation

The Blujet Builders have specifically focused on teamwork and inclusion by having all team members take turns operating the Lego robot, whereas during competitions other teams often had the same two team members operating the robot.

The Blujet league continues to grow strong in its building skills, programing skills and teamwork. After a strong and successful inaugural year the Blujet Builders will only continue to hone their skills and talents.

