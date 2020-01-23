At Tuesday's regular meeting, the St. James City Council balloted to interview four city manager candidates.

Candidates will visit St. James on February 10 for a full day with a city tour in the morning, lunch, and a 45-minute interview in the evening. Councilmember Josh Haseman asked to have one-on-one conversations with each candidate. The council also approved mileage reimbursement for all candidates, and candidates traveling over 180 miles will receive lodging compensation.

Liza Donabauer from David Drown Associates walked the council through the voting process, asking for their top three choices. Donabauer preferred this method instead of a group discussion because it allowed the council members to choose for themselves.

Councilmember Paul Harris was away and not able to provide his input because of technical issues receiving candidates' information on time. Councilmember Don Mackey was absent with the flu.

Donabauer stated she would contact the selected candidates to ask if they are still interested in the city manager position. If so, the background investigation will begin. The council will receive personal references and work profiles a week before the interview day.

In other business, the council passed to table the $30,000 to $50,000 quote for the caboose restoration, located next to the railroad museum. Previous quotes had reached up to $127,000.

Councilmember Ray Hahnfeldt's concern was about the 50% downpayment check of $17,5000 appearing in the payment approval report before the council's approval.

"We can't put the cart before the horse, can we?" said Hahnfeldt.

The budget committee approved $20,000 for 2020. Hahnfeldt's understanding was the city wanted to pass a resolution at a later date, allowing the rollover of additional monies that the city had budgeted for 2019.

"Right now, according to our city's ordinances, we cannot adjust the budget at this point," said Hahnfeldt. "We will have to approve that resolution before we can go ahead and do this."

Hahnfeldt then recommended tabling the caboose restoration quote.

Other Approved Items:

–2020 Election Judges

–Amend contract with Partnership Design, LLC, to extend services until the end of February 2020. There are no other changes in terms of the agreement.

–Mortgage document regarding the former Polo's building for $25,000 with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.

–Street department's request to obtain bids for a new tandem dump truck. The department has budgeted $180,000 for the purchase. The department will use the vehicle to haul snow in the winter and blacktop in the summer.

–The council's regular meeting on March 3 will move to March 4 at 6:00 p.m.

The next St. James City Council meeting is Tuesday, February 4, at 6:00 p.m.