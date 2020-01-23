At Tuesday's regular meeting, the Watonwan County Board approved an MPCA County Feedlot Program Delegation Agreement Work Plan and Grant Agreement.

Present to explain the agreements were David Haler and Amanda Lang with the Feedlot Program. The delegation agreement is an item the feedlot program has to work with the MPCA every two years. It describes the county's plans, strategies, and goals for the administration and implementation of the Feedlot Program. The grant agreement forces the program to catch up on spending funds, as the program currently has to spend over $30,000 needs to be used before 2021. The funds can be spent on anything feedlot replated.

A reason behind the delay in spending has been administrative issues, where the program had a six-month gap while hiring, and Lange's maternity leave left no one present to administrate spending within the program.

From Public Works County Engineer Teal Spellman, "Watonwan County has been trying to stop dust control for a while."

Spellman presented numbers to the board, where 2019's application cost reached $33,3551.35.

The county collected $18,966 from their 48 clients, a $14,585.35 loss. The public works department will also have to update their equipment fairly soon, where a new water truck would cost around $150,000.

After reviewing other counties, some still administrate the dust control program but hire contractors to perform the job, and others are no longer managing the program.

Spellman proposed Watonwan County no longer manage the dust control program and draft a letter to inform clients of the change and different contractors.

The board approved to table the decision until the letter is drafted and presented.

Community member Fabbi Maciel, was also present at the meeting to discuss the county board's decision to accept refugee resettlement.

"We're all stakeholders of this community," said Maciel. "We give you guys a lot of latitude to make decisions for us. But I feel that that decision belongs to the community."

Maciel was curious about what information the board used to make their decision and asked for more community input.

Other Approved Items:

–2020 Tobacco License for City of Butterfield

–JD 14, between Butterfield and St. James, had a cleaning for $33,000 and $5,000 tile repairs. It's an active ditch. The taxes to repay are set at 4% and to be paid off within three years.

–Public Works County Engineer Teal Spellman to attend the County Engineer Training for District 7 Engineers and Tech Conference in Mankato.

The next Watonwan County Board meeting is Tuesday, February 4, at 9:00 a.m.