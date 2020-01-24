A student boarding a school bus was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Edina on Thursday, police said.

The Edina High School student was hit while boarding the bus around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. The injured student was taken to a hospital. The Star Tribune reports a statement issued by the school district Thursday afternoon said the student had "been released from the hospital with no major injuries and is now resting at home."

A motorist allegedly drove onto the shoulder on the right side of the bus in the Minneapolis suburb and struck the student getting on the bus, Eidsness said. No other students were hurt.

Police had not made any arrests and were looking for the car, believed to be a Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze.



