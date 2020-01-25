Information on how to apply for Century or Sesquicentennial farm status.

Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the 2020 Century Farm Program. Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by the State Fair Board of Managers President, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap and Governor Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/; at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4400; or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices. The submission deadline is Monday, March 2. Recipients will be announced in May. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Minnesota Farm Bureau’s Sesquicentennial Farm program will honor Minnesota families who have owned their farms for at least 150 years. Since the Sesquicentennial Farm program began in 2008, over 371 farms have been recognized.

The Sesquicentennial Farm program recognizes family farms according to the following qualifications:

1) The farm must be at least 150 years old this year (2020) according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. Please do not send originals or copies of records.

2) Your family must have owned the farm for 150 years or more. Family is defined as parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, first cousins and direct in-laws (father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, son-in-law).

3) Continuous residence on farm is not required, but ownership must be continuous.

4) The farm should consist of 50 or more acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Governor Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

Applications are available by writing Sesquicentennial Farms, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, P.O. Box 64370, St. Paul, MN 55164; emailing info@fbmn.org; or calling 651-768-2100. Applications are also available on our website, www.fbmn.org. Deadline for application is March 2. Previously recognized families should not reapply.