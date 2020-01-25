Sleepy Eye Public School’s 36th Annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Jan. 21

Eighth grader Ava Schubbe (lower left) is congratulated by Superintendent John Cselovszki after winning Sleepy Eye Public School’s 36th Annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Schubbe won last year’s spelling contest also. Spelling Bee contestants were top finalists in their classroom spelling contests, grades 5 through 8. The top finisher Tuesday among seventh graders was Landon Wendinger, top sixth grader was Destiny Dittbenner, and top fifth grader was Isabella Garcia.