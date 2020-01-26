Although the Park Board didn’t have a quorum of members present at their last meeting, there was still plenty to catch up on including pool updates, the possibility of a Class E Men’s Softball tournament, skating rinks and trails, and the city’s website.

New Park Board members David Hennings and Brigette Burzette-DeLeon will have orientation in February.



CROOKSTON COMMUNITY POOL

Pool Director Cody Brekken told those in attendance that the new intermediate swimming program, similar to the former Crocs program, started this week and regular evening aqua classes and aerobics are back to normal times. He added that the next round of kids’ swimming lessons will be held in March.

Brekken said he received an estimate for around $4,000 from H&N Plumbing for new drinking fountains and that the showers are the last thing original to the building.

“Since 2010, all the big components have been replaced, including the lighting except the hallways and lockers which are still traditional fluorescent,” he stated.

Brekken added that they might look into a resource for kayak and paddle board lessons in March or April, and a scuba certification class could be a possibility with an instructor from Detroit Lakes.



CLASS E MEN’S SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Parks & Recreation Supervisor Scott Butt said there could be a tentative agreement to get the Minnesota Sports Federation Class E North Men’s Softball tournament in Crookston August 8 and 9.

“That could be a big deal for us, would be a nice weekend,” he added. “We need to start planning for it and get things ready as we go.”

Butt said the federation said they’d be “okay” with Crookston’s fences being 275 and they’re talking about “some ways to try to do some things to play longer than 275.”



SKATING RINKS AND TRAILS

Parks & Rec Director Scott Riopelle told last week’s meeting attendees that while they wait for the new playground equipment to go in Alexander Park this spring, the winter’s skating rink has been being used on a regular basis and “people near there” have been informing him how many people are using it. He added that the ice trail at Highland Park is “cool”, but they keep getting snow making it more challenging to maintain it.

Riopelle mentioned a TV program he watched on outdoor skating rinks that suggested a full size rink might not be needed to help develop skating skills or just to “go out and have fun.”



CITY WEBSITE

Riopelle spoke about Parks & Rec schedules and, after some discussion, they’d like to add summer recreation program schedules like baseball to help keep people up to date on what’s going on much like the Crookston Sports Center and Crookston Community Pool schedules.

“We’re trying to expand a little with technology,” said Riopelle.

“We’d like all the baseball schedules from amateur to 10U on the webpage so people can go in and that will be the most updated,” added Butt. “Say the amateur team wants to practice, they can go online and see if there’s a game; Keep people informed of what’s going on at Karn (Field) and the little league diamonds.”