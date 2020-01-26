A familiar face walked into the Redwood Gazette office recently. I had to look twice to be sure it was him, and as he walked toward my office I still was not sure. Then he held out his hand and asked me who I was.

In that instant I knew exactly who was standing in front of me – someone I have not seen for a long time.

“Hey, Duane,” I said.

He still was not sure about me, and so I told him who I was.

“You’ve changed,” he told me.

Comparatively speaking, the Krause facial hair is just as long as his now, although he has donned his beard a lot longer.

After spending years in Alaska – 145 miles by plane from anyone – Duane Ose was actually in my office. I have to say I was more than a little excited to see him.

I first met Duane several years ago when he was home for a visit from the Alaskan wilderness, and I had the chance then to learn about him and his life off of the grid.

After the initial greetings, Duane sat down and told me he and his wife had actually moved back to the area last fall.

I have to admit I was a bit disappointed with the news that he had left Alaska. Since my first meeting with him I had dreamed of the day when I would be able to visit him.

No, I was not disappointed to know Duane was back in the area where he grew up, as I know he, like his brother Mike (a man I have sorely missed), is a wealth of information about the area – especially as it relates to our rich history. In fact, during the brief discussion we had I learned something new.

I fully intend to sit down with Duane very soon to talk more about the past few years.

In the meantime, I will be learning a little more about his more recent past through a program that is going to be on BBC. Starting today (Jan. 26) a show called “Win the Wilderness Alaska” will be airing. The premise of he show is that Duane and Rena Ose are leaving Alaska, and they have decided to pass on their legacy to another family. So, six couples are vying for the chance to take over their home. I am still not sure how I am going to watch it, but Duane did tell me that he has an online link that will somehow connect me to it.

I am looking forward to hearing some great stories very soon.