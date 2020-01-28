Anonymous tip leads to Ash's arrest, PCSO reports.

An anonymous tip on Sunday resulted in the arrest in Fosston by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office of a man wanted on several felony warrants.

The PCSO says Jerrod Ash, 29, of Fosston was taken into custody.

The tip came in around noon on Jan. 26, indicating Ash was at 601 9th St. NW in Fosston. Deputies responded and subsequently found Ash hiding in an apartment at the Regency Apartments complex.

Ash is jailed at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston on three felony warrants and a new charge of felony escape from custody.