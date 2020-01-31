In a little more than a week, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism will host one of its biggest events of the year when the community gathers for the 23rd annual Chamber dinner.

The event is being held Feb. 8 at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel in the Grand Eagle Ballroom.

“This is our major fundraiser for the year,” said Anne Johnson, Chamber executive director, adding the funds raised are used throughout the year to support local businesses and community events that promote the Redwood area.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and some pre-dinner entertainment presented by the Redwood Valley High School jazz band. A four course meal will begin at 7 p.m.

The gourmet meal will include grilled ribeye, garlic lime shrimp, radicchio salad and buttered caramel cake with candied pecans, said Johnson.

In addition to the meal, the annual meeting is being held, which provides those who attend a chance to see what the Chamber has been doing and to learn about plans for the future.

The annual meeting also includes the presentation of the visionary awards, including the Rising Star, Shining Star, Star in Agriculture, Star Educator, Star Entrepreneur, Hidden Gem and the Greater Good Award. Information about the award criteria as well as nomination forms are available on the Chamber Web site. Johnson said the deadline to submit a nomination has been extended to Feb. 3.

A silent auction is being held, and Johnson said there are a number of items that will be offered. Those who would like to donate to the silent auction can do so until Feb. 7. The silent auction is a great way for local businesses to promote themselves, said Johnson.

Johnson said this year’s event also includes what she called a lively live auction, adding there are a number of packages that will be up for bid.

The Chamber dinner is an opportunity for people to come and network with other business owners and community leaders.

Tickets are $50 for the event and can be purchased by contacting the Chamber office at (507) 637-2828 or visiting redwoodfalls.org.