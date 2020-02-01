Chamber Annual Meeting is Saturday night.

We are just days away from our Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, celebrating all our 140 Chamber businesses in Sleepy Eye and the surrounding area. At this year’s annual meeting we will be honoring local individuals who have truly made an impact on our Sleepy Eye community in various ways and at various levels of service.

Our Shining Star Award is being presented to the Sleepy Eye Servicemen’s Club. This group goes above and beyond to encourage others to participate in our community and service activities, whether it be by their monetary donations to various organizations or by their willingness to partner with local groups to help bolster projects or visibility. They have a been a group that works with and organizes events to produce high-quality results for a common goal, such as their recent involvement with the Buttered Corn Days Street Dance and continued presence at our local Veteran’s Day programs. The Servicemen’s Club promotes a positive environment and takes pride in their community and work; the Flags Out Front partnership with First Security Bank, the City and the Chamber is just one recent example.

Our Friend of Sleepy Eye Award will be given to Russ and Ann McCabe, who have served our community for more than 20 years with McCabe’s Ace Hardware and through their contributions with the food shelf, church groups, or Chamber committees, these two have literally helped build our Sleepy Eye community.

For those who aren’t familiar with who or what our Chamber Board is responsible for, here’s a quick synopsis. The Sleepy Eye Area Chamber of Commerce is made up of 10 to 12 directors representing separate Chamber member businesses. Each director holds a three-year term and can serve two consecutive terms. We will be bringing on four new board directors for this year and I’ll introduce them in the February newsletter. Our current directors are: Board President, Bob Schmid, Americana Community Bank; Board Vice President, Matt Wagner, First Security Bank; Kathi Gruenhagen, Miller Sellner; Samantha Armbruster, Randy’s Family Drug and Gifts; Scott Haime, Del Monte Foods; Emily Krzmarzick, Schwartz Farms Inc.; Brent Kucera, River View Sanitation; Max Meine, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union; Briar Braulick, Chuck Spaeth Ford; Alicia Swift, BIC Graphic; Kim Hose, VOA/Countryside Retirement; Shane Laffen, Sleepy Eye Public School, and advisory member, Kurk Kramer, Sleepy Eye EDA. My title of Executive Director means that I am the main point of contact for the Sleepy Eye Chamber, but I am not the sole decision maker.

Monthly board meetings are where the major decisions involving our Chamber membership support and community event details are discussed, debated and voted on. We make sure our decisions stay aligned with our vision to: preserve, promote and encourage participation in business, education and community growth and development. Our Chamber Board is a progressive and supportive body focused on keeping Sleepy Eye and its businesses flourishing. We are eager to dare greatly in 2020!