The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer use survey. This year the phone survey is being directed at corn and soybean growers.

The data helps the MDA track the use of agricultural chemicals on Minnesota farms and provides guidance to education and research programs. The survey is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 and should be completed by Feb. 21.

Questions will focus on the 2019 growing season and will survey farmers on pesticide and fertilizer applications on corn and soybeans being grown in Minnesota. The annual survey is completely voluntary, and producers are not being asked any personal questions.

The survey is conducted for the MDA by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service out of its regional offices in Missouri.

Minnesota farmers may be getting calls from multiple agencies and companies conducting a variety of surveys this time of year, but the information gathered from this survey is critical for research purposes.

For more information about the MDA annual survey, or to view results of previous surveys, visit the MDA Web site at www.mda.state.mn.us. Producers may also call the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at (651) 261-1993 during the hours of 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.