The Eagles end the regular season with a perfect 14-0 season in the Big South Conference.

The regular season came to a close for the Eagles girls hockey team on Thursday, Jan. 30, with a win over Waseca. The Eagles end with a perfect 14-0 season in the Big South Conference.

Eagles 6 Waseca 1

The Eagles were comfortable on Waseca ice last Thursday, scoring five goals in the first period: Julia Helget, assisted by Brooke Arneson and Maddie O’Connor; followed by a hat trick from Ally Steffensmeier, assisted by Alexa Steffl and Afton Hulke on the first, unassisted on the second, and assisted by Steffl again on her third goal; Alexa Steffl scored number five in the first, assisted by Malorie Anderson. McKenna Strong scored the Eagles final goal in the game in the second period, assisted by Julia Helget.

Section 2A playoffs begin on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Eagles earned the 3-seed in the section and host 6-seed Minnesota River with a 7 p.m. start at the New Ulm Civic Center.

Asked about her expectations for the team’s section play, Coach Kristen Faber said, “I’m looking for the team to step up their play and be prepared for a higher pace of play in the playoffs. We need each player to bring their best all week in practice to prepare for a run in the playoffs. I feel that when our girls are clicking we can compete with any team.

“We have some experienced players who have been in the playoffs and been in this situation, so hopefully they can also help our younger girls to be prepared for Thursday. I am excited to see this group compete for a section title!”

The Eagles beat Minnesota River in both match-ups this season: 6-0 on Nov. 21 and 3-2 on Jan. 11. If the Eagles prevail again, the next game in Section 2A playoffs will be against the winner of No. 2 Hutchinson vs. No. 7 Waconia, on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the high seed.