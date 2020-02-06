According to the 2019-20 Redwood Area School District school calendar, Feb. 17, 2020 is a day when school is not being held.

That changed Jan. 17, 2020 when school had to be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Now students will be required to attend school that Monday as a snow make-up day.

The Redwood Area school board approved the change during its Jan. 27 meeting.

However, students will still be released early Feb. 14.

In other action during its Jan. 27 meeting, the school board:

• Elected Jim Boots to serve as board chair, Darin Prescott to serve as board clerk and Wayne Junker to serve as board treasurer.

• Accepted, with regrets, the retirement of Constance Lunde from her role as the high-school health teacher at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

• Accepted, with regrets, the retirement of Rick Ellingworth from his role as RASD superintendent effective June 30, 2020.

• Accepted the resignation of Katy Ibberson from her roles as general music teacher, choir director, One-Act play director and director of music for the school musical at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Andrew Lueck from his role as high-school agriculture and industrial technology teacher at the end of the current school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Dylan Alonzo from his role as an Early Childhood Family Education paraprofessional effective Dec. 27, 2019.

• Accepted the resignation of Hailey Wester as a SACC paraprofessional effective Jan. 23, 2020.

• Approved the employment of Makenzie Lydick through the career mentorship program at a salary of $10 per hour.

• Approved the employment of Curt Meyers as an assistant girls softball coach with a stipend of $3,249 and Jeremy Robinson and Eric Johnson as co-head boys tennis coaches at a stipend of $4,208.

• Approved the employment of Donavan Phoenix as a high-school agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at a salary of $45,000.

• Approved the employment of Ahnna Malecek as a long-term substitute third-grade teacher at Reede Gray for approximately 56 days at a rate of $233.70 per day.